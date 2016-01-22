Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 22, 2016
1. Lily James
Lily James wowed at the Pride and Prejudice and Zombies premiere in a slinky floral-embroidered corseted Alexander McQueen gown that was both sweet and sexy.
-
January 22, 2016
2. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett brought her unparalleled elegance all the way to Tokyo, striking a pose at a Carol event in a see-through beaded LBD with black ankle-strap sandals.
-
January 22, 2016
3. Gigi Hadid
Leave it to Gigi Hadid to master cold-weather style like a pro—she was snapped in Paris in a slouchy cowl-neck ivory One x OneTeaspoon knit half-tucked in a pair of destroyed cropped jeans that she styled with mirrored aviators, a furry camel Katie Ermilio coat, and lace-up pumps.
-
January 22, 2016
4. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner got stripes right, landing at Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris in a long cream-and-gray striped Sally LaPointe coat with matching wide-leg trousers. She styled the set with a gray top, a black holdall, and white slip-on sneakers.
-
January 22, 2016
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba gave her winter wardrobe an ethereal quality when she styled her oatmeal knit with a breezy white maxi skirt. A spiked statement necklace, a dark tote, and neutral boots served as the finishing touches.
