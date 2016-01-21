Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 21, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez proved she’s just as sexy off-stage, striking a pose at her Las Vegas show after-party in a white-hot asymmetric Gabriela Cadena leather dress that she styled with Pasquale Bruni and Bavna diamond rings, and nude Jimmy Choo mesh pumps.
-
January 21, 2016
2. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike sizzled at the 2016 SIHH Gala Dinner in a sleek siren-red gown with see-through lace panels and a fluted hem.
-
January 21, 2016
3. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz brought arty-intellectual charm to The 5th Wave photocall in a floral dress with a tie-neck detail and ruffled bib. A bold red lip and T-strap sandals completed her look.
-
January 21, 2016
4. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland fused sweet and sexy on the red carpet in a neutral ruffled Zimmermann dress with cut-outs on each side, complete with white Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and Anita Ko rings.
-
January 21, 2016
5. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde made quite a statement in a dress printed with screaming face motifs and then toughened it up with a black leather moto jacket. The finishing touches? Jennifer Meyer jewelry, a black clutch, and chunky Kurt Geiger python platforms.
