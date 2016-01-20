Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 20, 2016
1. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz delivered a dose of charm at The 5th Wave photocall in a sweet black-and-white ruffled off-the-shoulder crop top and a pair of black high-waist pants, both by Proenza Schouler, complete with bejeweled sandals.
January 20, 2016
2. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris turned outerwear into a red carpet look, selecting a sleek ivory pleated Dior coat dress that she styled with a black clutch and lace-up Christian Louboutin booties for an appearance at the Cirque Du Soleil: Amaluna performance.
January 20, 2016
3. Hilary Swank
As brand ambassador, Hilary Swank was on-hand to support IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2016 in a midriff-baring black A.L.C. knit top and a matching midi-length skirt with leopard-print Christian Louboutin pumps.
January 20, 2016
4. Lily James
Lily James defined elegance at her appearance on Despierta America in a cream crinkle-jersey off-shoulder Atea Oceanie number with nude suede pumps.
January 20, 2016
5. Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz made an entrance at the 2016 Feroz Awards in a strapless lace-trimmed LBD with a high-low hem, complete with a Roger Vivier clutch, Chopard diamonds, and black satin peep-toe pumps.
