Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 19, 2016
1. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie was a red carpet darling at the Kung Fu Panda 3 premiere in a cute (and incredibly chic) black Saint Laurent shift, complete with delicate jewelry and classic black pumps.
-
January 19, 2016
2. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde dialed up the drama at the Vinyl premiere in a black Valentino gown with a plunging neckline and a sheer ground-grazing cape. Eva Fehren jewelry and a black netted headpiece added to the allure.
-
January 19, 2016
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid sizzled at the Powers of Colors Maybelline event during Berlin Fashion Week in a sexy cut-out, sheer-paneled Sally LaPointe dress with leather lattice and ostrich feather embroidery. Her shoe of chocie? Black Kurt Geiger London pumps.
-
January 19, 2016
4. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson glided onto the red carpet at the LA premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 in a white floral-print Monique Lhuillier gown that she styled with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and metallic Jimmy Choo platforms.
-
January 19, 2016
5. January Jones
January Jones took the playful route at the Fox Winter TCA 2016 All-Star Party, selecting to wear a whimsical “royal writing” puff-sleeve Disaya dress that she styled with pearl-studded T-strap sandals.
January 19, 20161 of 5
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie was a red carpet darling at the Kung Fu Panda 3 premiere in a cute (and incredibly chic) black Saint Laurent shift, complete with delicate jewelry and classic black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM