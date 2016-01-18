Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 18, 2016
1. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn proved that a ribbed sleeveless turtleneck and a pair of high-waist wide-leg pants make for the perfect fashion pairing when she coupled her gray A.L.C top with a navy pleated pair, complete with delicate gold jewelry, a black holdall, and black peep-toes.
January 18, 2016
2. Kendall Jenner
Another day, another on-point outfit from Kendall Jenner. She bared a sliver of midriff in a cropped beige turtleneck and a pair of high-waist dark skinnies before giving the combo a dash of moto-chic style with a printed Elizabeth and James biker jacket, a mini Givenchy duffel, and buckled boots.
January 18, 2016
3. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts fused girly and prep with a gray checked dress with a flouncy hem, styling it with a long-sleeve top layered underneath, Preen round sunnies, a black cross-body purse, and black penny loafers.
January 18, 2016
4. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie arrived at JFK in the chicest jet-setting ensemble—she wore a black turtleneck with light-wash destroyed boyfriend jeans that she styled with a long black Fay coat, a black backpack, Westward Leaning shades, and cute Soludos x Jason Polan slip-ons.
