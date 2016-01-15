Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 15, 2016
1. Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz embraced the sheer trend at The 5th Wave screening in a pretty red-and-blue lace Marc Jacobs number with a red-and-white pom accent on one shoulder and a deep-V neckline. She picked up on the red and carried it over to her nails and her embellished sandals.
-
January 15, 2016
2. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris sparkled at The Lady Garden Gala hosted by Chopard in a blue-red-and-silver sequined Lanvin number that she styled with hoops, a black box clutch, and strappy metallic silver sandals.
-
January 15, 2016
3. Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams completely charmed at the UK premiere of The Revenant in a sleek, menswear-inspired shorts suit that she playfully styled with a car-shaped novelty purse and T-strap sandals.
-
January 15, 2016
4. Olivia Munn
For her appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Olivia Munn gave her sexy, midriff-baring printed bralet a sophisticated spin with a sleek black cape and matching high-waist wide-leg pants, both by SAFiYAA, complete with a Chanel purse and a bold red lip.
-
January 15, 2016
5. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss dined out in NYC in a rosette-accented black one-shoulder top that she styled with a waffled ivory asymmetric skirt, complete with a mini olive green tote and black Kurt Geiger London Bond pumps.
January 15, 20161 of 5
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz embraced the sheer trend at The 5th Wave screening in a pretty red-and-blue lace Marc Jacobs number with a red-and-white pom accent on one shoulder and a deep-V neckline. She picked up on the red and carried it over to her nails and her embellished sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM