Look of the Day
January 14, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez proved that covering up can still look sexy—she struck a fierce pose at the 2016 NBCUniversal Press Day in a cobalt blue one-shoulder Victoria Beckham sheath dress that hugged her every curve. An assortment of rings, a stack of bracelets, and nude suede Casadei pumps completed her look.
January 14, 2016
2. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz was snapped en route to her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, fusing sweet and edgy in a ruffled sheer knit Mary Katrantzou top tucked into a high-waist black leather pleated skirt, complete with T-strap pumps.
January 14, 2016
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley upped the glam factor at the Galvan for Opening Ceremony Dinner in a blush pink satin Galvin slip dress (with an illusion plunging neckline) that she accessorized with long drop earrings, a python clutch, and a fur stole.
January 14, 2016
4. Jessica Alba
At the Galvan for Opening Ceremony Dinner, Jessica Alba winter-proofed her high-shine Galvan LWD with a pair of black opaque tights and black suede over-the-knee boots. The finishing touch? Atelier Swarovski jewelry.
January 14, 2016
5. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn was mad for plaid in she stepped out in midriff-baring printed Tanya Taylor separates, complete with a black Tory Burch peacoat shrugged over her shoulders and black pumps.
