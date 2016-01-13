Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 13, 2016
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez delivered major sex appeal at the Louis Vuitton-hosted 6th biennial UNICEF Ball in a racy, red-hot zip-up Louis Vuitton leather gown with a plunging neckline and laser cut-out flowers.
-
January 13, 2016
2. Lea Seydoux
Actress and forever muse Lea Seydoux arrived at the Louis Vuitton UNICEF Ball in a black sheer Louis Vuitton creation (that revealed a black bodysuit underneath) with studded leather accents. A bold red lip and a set of diamond Chopard earrings rounded out her ensemble.
-
January 13, 2016
3. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman took the plunge at the 6th biennial UNICEF Ball in a surprisingly racy sequined Louis Vuitton design that boasted a navel-grazing neckline, floral prints, and a thigh-high slit. An intricate, vintage-inspired necklace and gray sandals served as the finishing touches.
-
January 13, 2016
4. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly shimmered at the Louis Vuitton UNICEF Ball in a scarlet sequined Louis Vuitton gown with spliced shoulders and a sexy thigh-high slit. She accessorized with a graphic LV box clutch and black patent boots.
-
January 13, 2016
5. Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse was a goddess on the red carpet, effortlessly stepping out in sandy caped gown that she styled with a dainty lariat necklace, a gold cuff, and a beige Lee Savage box clutch.
January 13, 20161 of 5
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez delivered major sex appeal at the Louis Vuitton-hosted 6th biennial UNICEF Ball in a racy, red-hot zip-up Louis Vuitton leather gown with a plunging neckline and laser cut-out flowers.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM