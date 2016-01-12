Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 12, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner
For a night out on the town, Kendall Jenner flaunted her supermodel abs in a gray cropped sweatshirt that she styled with a pair of black tailored trousers, a black mini Givenchy duffel (affixed with a Fendi pom), and python pumps.
-
January 12, 2016
2. Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz embodied dark romance at the Jose Maria Forque Awards 2014 in a plunging fishnet-lined LBD tiered ruffles at the waist and hemline. Delicate jewelry and peep-toe pumps completed her look.
-
January 12, 2016
3. Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko was perfectly pretty at the La Corrispondenza photocall in a sweet floral-strewn LWD that she styled with tiny drop earrings and siren-red sandals.
-
January 12, 2016
4. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo cranked up the drama for a dinner out—she dined in a polka-dot velvet number with an open, plunging neckline and a dangerously high central slit. She accessorized with a gunmetal clutch and olive green sandals.
-
January 12, 2016
5. Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale was snapped en route to SiriusXM Studios in a darling black-and-sky blue flared number that she added interest to with a cool multicolored woven coat, an ear jacket, a color-block tote, and black pumps.
