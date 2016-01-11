Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 11, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Once the Golden Globes wrapped, Jennifer Lopez performed a quick outfit change, swapping her mustard-yellow caped Giambattista Valli design for a sleek and structured white Roland Mouret gown that blinged up with diamond jewelry, a glittery clutch, and metallic sandals.
-
January 11, 2016
2. Jennifer Lawrence
For the Golden Globes after-party, Jennifer Lawrence switched out of her red Dior Couture gown into a playful bead-embroidered Versace slip dress that she styled with a diamond bracelet, a beaded clutch, and black Jimmy Choo platforms.
-
January 11, 2016
3. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan was radiant at the InStyle Golden Globes fete in a strapless goldenrod Prabal Gurung gown, complete with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and a navy Jimmy Choo clutch.
-
January 11, 2016
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez looked like an angel at the InStyle Golden Globes Post-Party in a blush off-shoulder pleated J. Mendel gown, accessorizing with Jacob & Co. jewelry and a box Rauwolf clutch.
-
January 11, 2016
5. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner channeled her inner princess at the InStyle Golden Globes Post-Party in a sparkly, crystal-encrusted illusion top with a matching tulle ball gown skirt. Lorraine Schwartz diamond studs and a slick topknot completed her look.
January 11, 20161 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Once the Golden Globes wrapped, Jennifer Lopez performed a quick outfit change, swapping her mustard-yellow caped Giambattista Valli design for a sleek and structured white Roland Mouret gown that blinged up with diamond jewelry, a glittery clutch, and metallic sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM