Look of the Day
January 8, 2016
1. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander delivered another one of her flawless looks at a pre-Golden Globes fete, gracing the event in an elegant off-shoulder number brushed with sweeps of dark strokes. A Dauphin ring and black sandals completed her look.
January 8, 2016
2. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan suited up for the Golden Globes event in a sharply tailored tux saturated in a radiant blue and strewn with florals, accessorizing with Ileana Makri jewelry and a white Lee Savage box clutch.
January 8, 2016
3. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett took the demure approach for her pre-Golden Globes look, selecting an Erdem design intricately embroidered with pale blue and burgundy lace. Her shoe of choice? Black Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
January 8, 2016
4. Gugu Mbatha-Raw
At the EE British Academy Film Awards Nominations Announcement, Gugu Mbatha-Raw dressed for the occasion in a stunning beaded Ralph Lauren Collection cocktail dress with embellished nude sandals.
January 8, 2016
5. Saoirse Ronan
Brooklyn star Saoirse Ronan hit a pre-Golden Globes party in a feather-accented cream top with a pair of matching wide-leg pants. The result? Playful elegance with a fluid silhouette.
