Look of the Day
-
January 7, 2016
1. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn lit up the red carpet at the world premiere of Ride Along 2 in a plunge-neck ruffled orange Balmain halter dress that was equal parts sweet and fearlessly sexy. A matching waist-cinching belt, Rachel Katz jewelry, and bold lip completed her look.
-
January 7, 2016
2. Lily James
Lily James epitomized modern elegance at the War and Peace panel in a white ruffled one-shoulder top and a black ankle-grazing skirt, both by Roland Mouret, with black Louboutins.
-
January 7, 2016
3. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland sparkled at the People’s Choice Awards after-party in a Vera Wang Collection design featuring a Swarovski crystal-encrusted bustier and a tuxedo high-waist mini, complete with crystal-embellished Brian Atwood sandals.
-
January 7, 2016
4. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett channeled her inner child during a screening of Carol in a pair of black slim-fit overalls that she styled with an orange long-sleeve knit and navy Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
-
January 7, 2016
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts was snapped in a plunging black top (with a matching skinny scarf) tucked into a pair of high-waist cropped Mother jeans. A leopard-print Coach coat, a red top-handle purse, and patent black Mary Janes rounded out her ensemble.
