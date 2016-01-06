Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 6, 2016
1. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain was absolutely stunning at the National Board of Review Gala in an emerald green Carl Kapp waterfall design, complete with Piaget diamonds for the finishing touch.
-
January 6, 2016
2. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart went for a ladylike sophistication at the 2015 National Board of Review Gala in a white lace Chanel shift that she styled with black-and-white cap-toe mules.
-
January 6, 2016
3. Brie Larson
Brie Larson brought youthful charm to the 2015 National Board of Review Gala in a mixed-print Giambattista Valli number with a lace yoke and beaded flourishes. Delicate jewelry, a black Edie Parker clutch, and black satin Brian Atwood pumps rounded out her look.
-
January 6, 2016
4. Saoirse Ronan
Burberry and Fox Searchlight Pictures teamed up to honor Saoirse Ronan for her performance in Brooklyn. The star, naturally, wore Burberry for the occasion—a floral-embroidered pleated number with two-tone sandals.
-
January 6, 2016
5. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz showed off her stems during a visit to the SiriusXM Studios with a pair of high-waist wide-leg shorts that she styled with a cherry-red turtleneck and two-tone ankle-strap pumps.
