Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 5, 2016
1. Kristen Stewart
Clouds of Sils Maria star Kristen Stewart took home an award for Best Supporting Actress at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in black leather-and-lace Chanel separates that fused sweet and edgy in one go. A gold bracelet and black pumps completed her look.
-
January 5, 2016
2. Saoirse Ronan
Brooklyn star Saoirse Ronan was named Best Actress at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and she wore a sleek one-shoulder Victoria Beckham LBD with black sandals for the occasion.
-
January 5, 2016
3. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria paid a visit to the set of Extra in a belted double-breasted coat dress with black pumps.
-
January 5, 2016
4. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez embraced winter white in a crisp knit tucked into a cream midi-length Roland Mouret pencil skirt, styling the combo with statement earrings, a wristful of bracelets, a ladylike purse, and taupe pumps.
-
January 5, 2016
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid knocked out two trends with one look: monochromatism and sweater dressing. She stepped out in a light gray turtleneck knit with matching drawstring sweats that she styled with a gray Nili Lotan wrap coat and suede Stuart Weitzman thigh-highs. A long pendant necklace and a Saint Laurent purse served as the finishing touches.
