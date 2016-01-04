Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 4, 2016
1. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett kicked off awards season in the most stylish way possible—she hit the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala (and won an award in the process) in a ruched powder-blue Marc Jacobs creation with gold leaf embellishment. The finishing touches? Tiffany & Co. jewelry and nude suede Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.
January 4, 2016
2. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara smoldered at the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in a surprisingly sweet lace-trimmed satin Lanvin LBD with black sling-backs.
January 4, 2016
3. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander sweetened up for the 2016 Palm Springs Film Festival in pale pink polka-dot ruffled Erdem separates that she styled with Bulgari diamonds and nude sandals.
January 4, 2016
4. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart brought her cool-girl charm to the Clouds of Sils Maria screening in a white blazer and matching joggers with a neutral tank, all by Atea Oceanie, complete with layered necklaces and cut-out heels.
January 4, 2016
5. Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan was wonderfully eclectic at the 2016 Palm Springs Film Festival as she accepted the International Star Award in a sheer mixed-print number with a pearl strand of a necklace and coral Pierre Hardy heels.
