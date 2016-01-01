Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 1, 2016
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively stole the spotlight at the New York premiere of Age of Adaline in a red-hot Monique Lhuillier creation with a sexy leather-and-lace bodice and a sweeping feathery skirt. The finishing touch? Five million dollars-worth of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
-
January 1, 2016
2. Solange Knowles
For the Martell Cognac 300th anniversary event, Solange Knowles brought the drama in an incredible black-and-white color-block strapless Stephane Rolland Couture creation with a pretty epic ruffle accent.
-
January 1, 2016
3. Lily James
Lily James channeled her inner princess at the Los Angeles premiere of Cinderella in a breathtaking voluminous aqua cloud of tulle, courtesy of Elie Saab Haute Couture, embroidered with silk threads, sequins and Swarovski crystals. For accessories, she added shine with Kwiat diamonds and a dose of whimsy with an enchanting clock Charlotte Olympia box clutch.
-
January 1, 2016
4. Rita Ora
Rita Ora pulled out all the stops for the 2015 Bambi Awards in a dreamy Marchesa creation that boasted everything we look for in a red carpet gown—a frothy mint-and-charcoal ombre tulle ball gown skirt and a plunging bodice embroidered with a silver bird motif and gunmetal beaded detailing.
-
January 1, 2016
5. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel made an entrance at the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala in the sweetest way possible—with a pale pink off-shoulder sculptural Monse creation that she styled with sapphire Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a navy clutch.
January 1, 2016
