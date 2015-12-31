Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 31, 2015
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker delivered a major Carrie Bradshaw moment at the New York City Ballet Gala, stealing the spotlight in a stunning cloud of tulle, courtesy of Zuhair Murad Couture, exquisitely embroidered with confetti-like sparkles all over. A crimson sequined purse and T-strap SJP pumps completed her look.
-
December 31, 2015
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o brought the force of fashion to the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere in an extraordinary silver and green crystal-encrusted Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown with cut-outs and black satin bands at the waist. More shine, courtesy of Chopard diamonds, completed her glamorous “sci-fi” look.
-
December 31, 2015
3. Lea Seydoux
Lea Seydoux sparkled at the Spectre world premiere in an all-over gold-and-silver sequined Prada column that served up blinding mega-wattage shine. She furthered the shine with Chopard yellow diamond earrings.
-
December 31, 2015
4. Allison Williams
Allison Williams went for the gold and outshone all at the 2015 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala in a gilded sequined Lanvin column, piling on the shine with gold chandelier earrings and skinny cuffs on each wrist.
-
December 31, 2015
5. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne refracted light on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Paper Towns in a silver Saint Laurent sparkler with a slashed cut-out detail across the bodice. Ruby red lips and metallic Alejandra G. sandals served as the finishing touches.
December 31, 20151 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker delivered a major Carrie Bradshaw moment at the New York City Ballet Gala, stealing the spotlight in a stunning cloud of tulle, courtesy of Zuhair Murad Couture, exquisitely embroidered with confetti-like sparkles all over. A crimson sequined purse and T-strap SJP pumps completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM