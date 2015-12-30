Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 30, 2015
1. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson took the plunge and stepped onto the red carpet in a deep-plunge bronze lurex hand-pleated J. Mendel gown, complete with drop earrings and a gold clutch.
December 30, 2015
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner owned the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and the after-party—all in one night. After her VS Angel debut, she changed into a sheer shimmery olive green Versace gown with a dangerously high slit, complete with strappy metallic sandals.
December 30, 2015
3. Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster was a vision at the Los Angeles premiere of Furious 7 in a whimsical star fish-embroidered dusty blue Valentino tulle creation that looked as though it was as light as air. She accessorized with a pale blue clutch and nude sandals.
December 30, 2015
4. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington turned heads in a two-tone number by Hellessy at the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills. To give her timeless look a modern edge, Washington carried an artsy Anya Hindmarch clutch.
December 30, 2015
5. Kristen Stewart
At the Los Angeles premiere of American Ultra, Kristen Stewart toughened up a plunging sequin-embroidered black floral Zuhair Murad romper with black pumps, casually slicked strands and dark-rimmed cat eyes.
