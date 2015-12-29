Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 29, 2015
1. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston made her red carpet debut as Mrs. Theroux, showing off her post-honeymoon glow at theShe’s Funny That Way premiere in a sleek off-shoulder Roland Mouret jumpsuit, complete with a black clutch and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
December 29, 2015
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow worked the one-piece wonder at the La Mer Celebration of 50 Years of an Icon in a racy velvet plunging navel-grazing Galvan jumpsuit with black satin Brian Atwood sandals.
December 29, 2015
3. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger worked the one-piece at the Venice Film Festival Opening Dinner in a siren-red cut-out Cushnie et Ochs jumpsuit, complete with a gold Lee Savage clutch and black sandals.
December 29, 2015
4. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams fused sweet and sexy at the 2015 Gotham Awards in a black Noam Hanoch one-piece featuring a bralet and high-waist pants connected by sheer point d’esprit fabric. She accessorized with classic black pumps, Ileana Makri earrings and a selection of rings by Nigaam, Graziela Gems, and EF Collection.
December 29, 2015
5. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth and was absolutely breathtaking at the Bareitall + Bare launch event in a sexy ‘70s-style black lace Self-Portrait one-piece with a navy wide-leg culotte silhouette. The finishing touches? A mini top-handle Bare bag and nude pumps.
