Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day

December 28, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stunned at the 2015 ESPYs in a sexy black sheer chiffon Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown that was racy enough without being overtly so. Harry Kotlar diamond studs, a Messika diamond ring, and black Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.

December 28, 2015
2. Natalie Portman
At the A Tale of Love and Darkness photocall during the Cannes Film Festival, Natalie Portman shed her demure image (and her usual Dior uniform) and opted for a racy super sheer black Rodarte number with fur accents and high-shine embroidery. Strappy black sandals completed her look.

December 28, 2015
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence ended her Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 promo tour on an incredibly sexy note—she opted for a racy plunging black Schiaparelli Couture gown that revealed a lace-trimmed bralet underneath. Eva Fehren jewelry and a vampy lip rounded out her alluring look.

December 28, 2015
4. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was honored at the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala with the Giving Tree Award, and she selected a sweeping black sheer Giambattista Valli Haute Couture tulle ball gown with pink petal appliques with Neil Lane diamond earrings for the occasion.

December 28, 2015
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez wowed at the American Idol XIV Grand Finale Show in a sheer black lace paneled Zuhair Murad bodysuit with a matching evening skirt.
