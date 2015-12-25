Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 25, 2015
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o returned home to Kenya to spearhead a campaign with WildAid to stop the slaughter of elephants. And at the photocall, she looked more stunning than ever in a beautiful blue-and-white printed Maki Oh number, complete with a bejeweled box clutch, select jewelry, and dark Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
December 25, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger clashed prints like a pro at a Women in Film event in matching lattice-print coordinates topped with a floral bomber, all by Giambattista Valli. A chain-strap purse and black Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
December 25, 2015
3. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke dialed up the drama at the Los Angeles premiere of Terminator Genisys in a Rosie Assoulin design with tight geometric lines, cut-out detailing, and a sculptural silhouette.
December 25, 2015
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth made a bold statement at the Arts Museums of San Francisco Mid-Winter Gala in a stunning strapless red-and-white embroidered polka-dot Dior Haute Couture column, complete with a siren red lip and white Dior clutch.
December 25, 2015
5. Zendaya
Zendaya brought her wonderfully eccentric charm to the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards with a rust leaf-motif bejeweled Thakoon midi-length dress and furry block sandals.
