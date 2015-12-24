Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 24, 2015
1. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller closed the Cannes Film Festival in spectacular fashion—she wore a breathtaking dusty blue Gucci gown with a leather bodice, an embroidered floral belt, and a full lace skirt.
December 24, 2015
2. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland fused sweet and sexy at the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala, selecting a plunging bead-embroidered blush Jenny Packham gown with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds for the occasion.
December 24, 2015
3. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger brought the "florals for spring" theme to the next level when she stepped out onto the red carpet in a petal-pretty lavender Alexander McQueen creation with billowing tiered ruffles and cut-outs on each side. White accessories complemented her picture-perfect look.
December 24, 2015
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth was positively angelic at Charlotte Tilbury’s “Naughty Christmas Party” in a heavenly pale blue lattice-patterned Simone Rocha design, complete with a gilded minaudiere and pearl-accented Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
December 24, 2015
5. Alexa Chung
All eyes were on Alexa Chung at the opening night of "BVLGARI & ROME: Eternal Inspiration" in New York City. Chung wowed in an enchanted, floral-embroidered tulle gown by Valentino. To take the romantic look one step further, Chung accessorized with a crystal hair pin and chandelier earrings.
