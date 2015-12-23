Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 23, 2015
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez knows how to celebrate in style—or her 46th birthday fete, the singer took cut-outs to a whole new level with an incredibly racy Bao Tranchi design replete with cut-outs and sheer panels that showed off all her best assets. Jewelry by Vita Fede and Melinda Maria, a black clutch, and mesh sandals completed her look.
December 23, 2015
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow accepted the 2015 EMA Green Parent Award in a racy pale blue cut-out off-shoulder Cushnie et Ochs design with delicate gold sandals.
December 23, 2015
3. Sarah Hyland
For the 2015 Much Music Video Awards, Sarah Hyland brought the body chain trend from the beach to the red carpet when she styled her sexy deep-plunge cut-out Solace London gown with a diamond Lorraine Schwartz body chain. She finished her took with a black Rauwolf clutch and strappy T-strap stilettos.
December 23, 2015
4. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde was perfectly rosy (literally) at the New York premiere of Meadowland in a charming-yet-sexy red-and-white Rosie Assoulin floral-motif creation (the petals from the floral bodice revealed glimpses of skin) with red Paul Andrew pumps and Forevermark earrings.
December 23, 2015
5. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne revealed sexy glimpses of skin at the New York premiere of Spy in a black fully embellished Osman number with bold, graphic cut-outs at the bodice and the hemline. She styled her look with statement earrings and black satin Brian Atwood sandals.
