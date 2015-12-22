Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 22, 2015
1. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson slayed it on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: Age of Ultron in a strapless Stella McCartney LBD with varied hem lengths, complete with gold embellished Jerome C. Rousseau sandals.
2. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana worked her curves at the 16th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in a sleek black off-shoulder figure-flattering Roland Mouret dress with a tiered ruffled sheer hemline. She completed her look with nothing else save for a pair of black ankle-strap pumps.
3. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams fused elegance and sexy with her Southpaw premiere look, styling her off-the-shoulder cut-out Self-Portrait LBD with Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
4. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle was absolutely stunning at an elegant cocktail event to celebrate the opening of Ralph Lauren’s first store in Sao Paulo, Brazil in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren Collection—a sleek LBD with sexy leather lacing at the shoulders, a black crocodile evening clutch, and metallic gold pumps.
5. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore gave the cold shoulder at the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth 2015 Celebration in a black double georgette ruffled Alexander McQueen number with black ankle-strap sandals.
