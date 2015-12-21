Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 21, 2015
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham delivered another one of her impeccable looks as she hit the 2015 British Fashion Awards in sleek black tuxedo suit separates with satin lapels and stripes down each leg. She styled them with a simple black top underneath and black pumps.
-
December 21, 2015
2. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley suited up for the Star Wars: The Force Awakens press conference in Seoul in a chic fit-and-flare red checked Dior blazer and matching trousers, complete with burgundy ankle-strap pumps.
-
December 21, 2015
3. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett suited up for the Giorgio Armani 40th Anniversary Silos Opening in sleek ivory Armani Privé suit separates with a black obi-inspired tie belt at the waist, complete with black pumps.
-
December 21, 2015
4. Rachel McAdams
At the 2015 ESPYs, Rachel McAdams eschewed gowns for the night and opted for sleek siren-red Cristiano Bruni suit separates with nothing else except for Alison Lou rings and a pair of black patent Louboutin pumps.
-
December 21, 2015
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo suited up for Martell Cognac’s 300th anniversary event, teaming her crisp white separates with a sheer black top, a chunky gold bracelet, a gunmetal Hayward clutch, and yellow satin sling-backs.
December 21, 20151 of 5
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham delivered another one of her impeccable looks as she hit the 2015 British Fashion Awards in sleek black tuxedo suit separates with satin lapels and stripes down each leg. She styled them with a simple black top underneath and black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM