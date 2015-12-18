Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 18, 2015
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence gave menswear a flirty twist at the screening of Joy in a custom black silk and wool crepe Dior Haute Couture tuxedo skirt suit with sleek silk satin panels. She completed her look with a selection of jewelry by Nigaam and EFFY Jewelry and studded Louboutin pumps for a touch of edge.
-
December 18, 2015
2. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore made the case for winter florals while promoting her book Wildflower at AOL Studios, selecting a very event-appropriate number—a floral-strewn maxi shirtdress by The Odells—for the occasion.
-
December 18, 2015
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner revealed her wild side while out and about in Beverly Hills—she a black lace bralet with black skinnies, complete with a leopard-print coat, a black choker, a top-handle purse, and black Sandro boots.
-
December 18, 2015
4. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne schooled us on how to integrate neon-bright colors into your winter wardrobe—she grounded a lime sweater with a striped shirt underneath, a black pocket-embellished zip-up mini, and printed ankle-strap heels.
