Lupita Nyong’o continued her sci-fi streak at the London premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and delivered another one of her futuristic looks with the help of Proenza Schouler, which included a twisted black top, a black-and-silver beaded macramé pencil skirt, and statement-making silver leaf earrings. The finishing touches? Metallic blue lipstick, and silver-black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.