Look of the Day
December 17, 2015
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o continued her sci-fi streak at the London premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and delivered another one of her futuristic looks with the help of Proenza Schouler, which included a twisted black top, a black-and-silver beaded macramé pencil skirt, and statement-making silver leaf earrings. The finishing touches? Metallic blue lipstick, and silver-black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
December 17, 2015
2. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley also got into the sci-fi spirit for the London premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She a sleek one-shoulder cut-out embellished Roland Mouret bespoke gown with Eva Fehren jewelry.
December 17, 2015
3. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr was flawless at an appearance she made at Sydney’s Westfield Bondi Junction—she wore a sweet (yet, sexy) cream lace Self-Portrait number, accessorizing with designs from her Swarovski jewelry collection and nude cap-toe mesh pumps.
December 17, 2015
4. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne hit the Project-0 Wave Makers Charity Concert in a sexy LBD with lace accents—an element that she carried over to her accessories with killer black lace-up heels.
December 17, 2015
5. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld got festive for the 2015 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in a lush red velvet plunge-neck jumpsuit that she styled with a nameplate necklace and black pumps.
