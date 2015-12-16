Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 16, 2015
1. Serena Williams
Serena Williams brought her A game to the 2015 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony her sexiest look ever—she wore a strappy bustier number with sheer lace panels and an open ball gown skirt. A black timepiece, a single bangle, a selection of cocktail rings, and black T-strap pumps completed her look.
December 16, 2015
2. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt defined ladylike elegance at MoMA Film’s screening of Sicario, in which she wore a crisp white button-down shirt with a belted white gold-blocked pleated skirt, both by Lela Rose, and metallic Sophia Webster sandals.
December 16, 2015
3. Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan shimmered at The War Child Winter Wassail in a metallic floral-embroidered leather black dress, complete with black ankle-strap peep-toes.
December 16, 2015
4. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron stepped out and hit The War Child Winter Wassail in a studded fringe LBD that she styled with a leather jacket draped over her shoulders, a playful clutch with a lipstick stain motif, and black ankle-strap pumps.
December 16, 2015
5. Theresa Palmer
Theresa Palmer turned heads at the Point Break premiere in a one-shoulder gunmetal sequined Prada gown.
