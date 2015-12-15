Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 15, 2015
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o brought the force of fashion to the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere in an extraordinary silver and green crystal-encrusted Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown with cut-outs and black satin bands at the waist. More shine, courtesy of Chopard diamonds, completed her glamorous “sci-fi” look.
December 15, 2015
2. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley took the romantic route for the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, selecting a dreamy, ethereal white Chloe Atelier creation with a Chantilly lace bodice and a delicate tiered skirt cast in hand-embroidered polka-dot tulle. The finishing touches? Diamond Graziela Gems ear cuff and jacket, and gold floral-print Louboutin pumps.
December 15, 2015
3. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks hit the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere in an off-the-shoulder blue-black-wine floral-print Elie Saab gown with black diamond Eva Fehren studs.
December 15, 2015
4. Lily James
Lily James embraced winter florals for the BBC War & Peace photocall, opting for a floral brooch-embroidered black pullover, an embroidered belt, and a long black skirt—all by Alexander McQueen—for the occasion.
December 15, 2015
5. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson gave her look a refreshing menswear-inspired spin—she wore a sleek black belted jumpsuit topped with an equally sleek long tuxedo coat, both by Elie Saab, and a metallic Lee Savage box clutch to the New York premiere of The Hateful Eight.
