Look of the Day
-
December 14, 2015
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence brought sartorial joy to the New York premiere of Joy in a stunning custom pale yellow silk chiffon Dior Haute Couture evening gown, complete with a Nigaam earring and EFFY Jewelry ring.
-
December 14, 2015
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez made quite a statement when she arrived at the Billboard Women in Music Luncheon—she styled her sparkly feather-festooned Rodarte number with a dramatic shearling-lined black Rodarte coat with cut-out shoulders. She topped off her look with a silver Jennifer Fisher choker, black Wolford tights, a chain-strap top-handle box clutch, and black-and-gold Nicholas Kirkwood platform sandals.
-
December 14, 2015
3. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld piled on the prints for the Billboard Women in Music Luncheon, courtesy of Marc Jacobs’s wavy red-white-blue knit separates. A pair of white pumps completed her look.
-
December 14, 2015
4. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst embraced her arty intellectual side at the AOL Build Series for Fargo in a rose geometric jacquard Gucci pleated dress with nude strappy pumps
-
December 14, 2015
5. Tessa Thompson
At the L.A. Dance Project 2015 Benefit, Tessa Thompson dialed up the drama in an asymmetric Rodarte creation heavily embellished with lace, ruffles, and beaded embroidery. She smartly downplayed her accessories and chose a simple white clutch and black strappy heels to round out her look.
