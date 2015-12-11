Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 11, 2015
1. Rihanna
Rihanna hosted the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball and she dressed the part—she went for a champagne silk satin heart-shaped bustier gown with a matching voluminous cape by Dior Haute Couture that she styled with Cartier diamonds and Dior pumps.
-
December 11, 2015
2. Kylie Jenner
For Rihanna’s 2nd Annual Diamond Ball, Kylie Jenner aimed for sophistication and selected an ivory August Getty Atelier pleated train evening gown with pretty satin straps.
-
December 11, 2015
3. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o was snapped on the set of Despierta America to promote Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a sleek strapless striped white Christian Siriano one-piece, complete with delicate gold jewelry.
-
December 11, 2015
4. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley was all smiles at the Urayasu press conference of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a loud embroidered mixed-print flouncy Mary Katrantzou design. She piled on more prints with black-and-white Louboutins.
-
December 11, 2015
5. Zendaya
Zendaya played with proportions at the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball in a fitted striped one-shoulder knotted top and crazy voluminous out-there wide-leg pants, both by Rosie Assoulin. The finishing touches? Diamond drop earrings and a fistful of diamond rings.
December 11, 20151 of 5
Rihanna
Rihanna hosted the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball and she dressed the part—she went for a champagne silk satin heart-shaped bustier gown with a matching voluminous cape by Dior Haute Couture that she styled with Cartier diamonds and Dior pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM