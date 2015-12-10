Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 10, 2015
1. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz put a menswear-inspired spin on her sweet pale-pink pleated tie-neck blouse with a sleek pair of tailored black wool pants, both by Gucci. For a hit of sex appeal, she stepped in black strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals.
December 10, 2015
2. Olivia Wilde
At the Women in Entertainment breakfast, Olivia Wilde defined modern-day elegance in a lace-accented punchy red shirt tucked into a pair of high-waist wide-leg pants, both by Marc Jacobs, complete with a black Jimmy Choo envelope clutch.
December 10, 2015
3. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley was absolutely stunning for the Star Wars: The Force Awakens event in Tokyo—she wore an exquisite Chanel design featuring a white brooch-affixed top and black-and-white ruffled skirt, with simple black sandals.
December 10, 2015
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez struck a pose at the Jingle Ball Tour in a nude-and-black crystal-embroidered David Koma pencil dress with black satin pumps.
December 10, 2015
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo celebrated the opening of Audemars Piguet's Rodeo Drive boutique in a pale gold Self-Portrait dress, styling the monochromatic combo with a gold cuff, an Audemars Piguet timepiece, a box clutch, and brown croc pumps.
