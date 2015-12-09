Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 9, 2015
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o gave her look a sci-fi spin for the Mexico City premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a futuristic ribbed metallic-coated Louis Vuitton number that she belted and accessorized with sweet bow-accented sandals.
2. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander continued her LV streak and brought another one of her on-point looks to the UK premiere of The Danish Girl in a slinky strapless Louis Vuitton creation with an embellished bodice. Delicate drop earrings and a cocktail ring served as the finishing touches.
3. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore was on hand to celebrate with Salvatore Ferragamo on its century-long ties to cinema with an interactive event, in which she wore a fur-lined plunging Ferragamo LBD that she styled with a Ferragamo signature timepiece and black cut-out booties.
4. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley suited up for the Star Wars: The Force Awakens press conference in Seoul in a chic fit-and-flare red checked Dior blazer and matching trousers, complete with burgundy ankle-strap pumps.
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was snapped catching a flight out of JFK in a sleek jet-setting outfit—of her own design, of course. She wore an ivory chunky oversize turtleneck knit and a slim midi-length skirt, complete with her trademark shades, a black clutch in her grip, and fierce leopard-print pumps.
