Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 8, 2015
1. Olivia Palermo
At “An Evening Honoring Valentino,” Olivia Palermo brought her usual fashion A game, with the help of an exquisite black textured Valentino creation treated with a gilded geometric finish. The finishing touches? A couple of statement cuffs on each wrist (layered over the sleeves) with an embellished box clutch.
-
December 8, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger gave a speech at “An Evening Honoring Valentino” in a stunning caped Valentino Couture creation with feathered embellishment and point d’esprit inserts. She completed her look with majestic gold Valentino jewelry and black strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
December 8, 2015
3. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley graced the red carpet at “An Evening Honoring Valentino” in a rather refined look, courtesy of Valentino Couture, in which she layered a black suede caped coat over a long black gown.
-
December 8, 2015
4. Chrissy Teigen
Expectant mom Chrissy Teigen dressed her growing bump for the Target Wonderland VIP Kick-Off Event in winter white—she selected an ivory mini shift, complete with gold drop earrings, a metallic clutch, and chunky rose gold Kurt Geiger 'Hero' heeled platforms.
-
December 8, 2015
5. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell was all smiles at the Target Wonderland VIP Kick-Off Event in a flirty printed DVF number with embroidered flowers along the waist. She styled her look with an oversize silver clutch and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
