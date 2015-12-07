Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 7, 2015
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez gave the cold-shoulder silhouette the holiday treatment, arriving at the KIIS FM Jingle Ball Concert in a sexy bell-sleeved off-shoulder top and matching high-slit skirt, both by Camilla and Marc, complete with Dauphin jewelry and black pumps.
December 7, 2015
2. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander struck a pose at the 2015 British Independent Film Awards in a custom black crystal-embroidered Louis Vuitton creation with an LV fine jewelry ring.
December 7, 2015
3. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard stunned at the 2015 British Independent Film Awards in a long black embroidered pleated silk georgette Dior Haute Couture evening dress with cut-outs at the shoulders.
December 7, 2015
4. Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan brought an arty eccentric aesthetic to the 2015 British Independent Film Awards in an emerald-gray-silver Lurex geometric jacquard Gucci gown embroidered with bird and flower motifs all over.
December 7, 2015
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was honored at the 2015 March of Dimes Celebration of Babies and embraced wintry florals in a custom strapless ankle-grazing Brock Collection design that she styled with a satin bow clutch, Harry Kotlar diamonds, and silver mirrored pumps.
