Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 4, 2015
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney got festive for Charlotte Tilbury’s “Naughty Christmas Party” in a look that strays far from her usual aesthetic—she embraced two trends at once with a metallic buttoned-up crop top and matching culottes that she styled with a set of gold chandelier earrings and silver pumps.
-
December 4, 2015
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth was positively angelic at Charlotte Tilbury’s “Naughty Christmas Party” in a heavenly pale blue lattice-patterned Simone Rocha design, complete with a gilded minaudiere and pearl-accented Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
-
December 4, 2015
3. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria embraced the sheer trend at the Global Gift Foundation Dinner with a moss green lace gown that revealed a bodysuit underneath Long earrings and metallic sandals completed her look.
-
December 4, 2015
4. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland cranked up the sex appeal at the GQ Men of the Year Party with a cut-out printed black-and-white Jonathan Simkhai bralet and matching high-slit skirt, complete with black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
December 4, 2015
5. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles revealed glimpses of skin at the Dom Perignon Earth to Heart party in a belted peach off-shoulder cut-out Cushnie et Ochs one-piece, accessorizing with mismatched earrings, a selection of rings, a white box Lee Savage clutch, and pink velvet pumps.
December 4, 20151 of 5
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney got festive for Charlotte Tilbury’s “Naughty Christmas Party” in a look that strays far from her usual aesthetic—she embraced two trends at once with a metallic buttoned-up crop top and matching culottes that she styled with a set of gold chandelier earrings and silver pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM