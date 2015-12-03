Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 3, 2015
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o literally lit up the red carpet at the Star Wars “Force 4 Fashion” event in a very theme-appropriate number—a black one-of-a-kind Zac Zac Posen mesh dress with twinkling lights that were coded by girls though a design collaboration between the designer and Google’s Made with Code program. A pair of equally futuristic metallic pumps rounded out her look.
December 3, 2015
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow went for whimsicality for the goop mrkt Opening Event, in which she wore a sheer nude star-spangled Valentino number with an eagle motif embroidered across the bodice. Nude platforms were her shoe of choice.
December 3, 2015
3. Rachel McAdams
At the 31st Anniversary of CIBC Miracle Day, Rachel McAdams color-blocked like a pro—with the help of a fitted tri-color yellow-pink-violet number by Roland Mouret that she styled with nude satin pumps.
December 3, 2015
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth hit the Erdem 10 Year Anniversary Party and celebrated in a pale blue-and-black Victorian-inspired Erdem number that she accessorized with tiny drop earrings, a gunmetal Mary Katrantzou clutch, and strappy black pumps.
December 3, 2015
5. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley went modern for the Star Wars “Force 4 Fashion” event in a white long-sleeve zip-front David Koma number with sheer oversize sleeves. Silver-capped nude pumps completed her look.
