Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 2, 2015
1. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss made a modern statement at the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth 2015 Celebration in a crisp white long-sleeve Rosie Assoulin gown with strategically placed cut-outs at the bodice and one large cut-out floral motif at the skirt. The finishing touches? A dash of silver accessories and a bold red lip.
-
December 2, 2015
2. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart brought her trademark edge to the Chanel Metiers d’Art show, opting for a silver-sequined bow-strewn jacket (sans layers) with black leather wide-leg pants and a pendant necklace—all by Chanel.
-
December 2, 2015
3. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara went for a Victorian-inspired Goth aesthetic for the Chanel Metiers d’Art show with a peach tank and a matching pleated ankle-grazing skirt, complete with a color-coordinated choker and black velvet pumps.
-
December 2, 2015
4. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore gave the cold shoulder at the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth 2015 Celebration in a black double georgette ruffled Alexander McQueen number with black ankle-strap sandals.
-
December 2, 2015
5. Riley Keough
Riley Keough shimmered at the 11th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in a light-refracting metallic sheath that she styled with a dark minaudiere and silver sandals.
