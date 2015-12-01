Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 1, 2015
1. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams fused sweet and sexy at the 2015 Gotham Awards in a black Noam Hanoch one-piece featuring a bralet and high-waist pants connected by sheer point d’esprit fabric. She accessorized with classic black pumps, Ileana Makri earrings and a selection of rings by Nigaam, Graziela Gems, and EF Collection.
-
December 1, 2015
2. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore shimmered at the 2015 Gotham Awards in a metallic beaded caped Saint Laurent number, complete with gilded sandals.
-
December 1, 2015
3. Victoria Beckham
For the Global Gift Gala, Victoria Beckham stuck with her signature aesthetic, in which she chose to wear a sleek black cami gown of her own design and a set of diamond drop earrings for the occasion.
-
December 1, 2015
4. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria struck a pose on the red carpet at the Global Gift Gala in a royal blue plunging Victoria Beckham gown with a bow tied around her waist. Delicate pieces of jewelry served as the finishing touch.
-
December 1, 2015
5. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum got into the holiday spirit, selecting a festive red pleated Salvatore Ferragamo number with red suede pumps at the Godiva “Hot Chocolate for a Cause” charity event.
December 1, 20151 of 5
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams fused sweet and sexy at the 2015 Gotham Awards in a black Noam Hanoch one-piece featuring a bralet and high-waist pants connected by sheer point d’esprit fabric. She accessorized with classic black pumps, Ileana Makri earrings and a selection of rings by Nigaam, Graziela Gems, and EF Collection.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM