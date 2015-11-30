Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 30, 2015
1. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid was snapped at London’s Heathrow Airport embracing sweater weather—she wore a cozy fringed gray turtleneck Iro knit that she half-tucked into a pair of dark skinnies, complete with black shades and over-the-knee suede Stuart Weitzman boots.
November 30, 2015
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o mastered cold-weather fashion, weathering the N.Y.C. chill in a bright green cable-knit sweater that she styled with a flirty charcoal gray pleated skirt (that matched her wool wide-brim hat), black tights, and suede pumps. Mirrored aviators and a blue satchel rounded out her look.
November 30, 2015
3. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris celebrated the release of Spectre in Japan in a pretty strapless floral-embroidered Alexander McQueen dress that she styled with a silver Omega timepiece and silver sandals.
November 30, 2015
4. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence was snapped en route to the SAG screening of Joy in a darling daisy-strewn Dolce & Gabbana cropped cardigan and high-waist wide-leg A.L.C. pants , complete with a gray coat and black sandals.
November 30, 2015
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
For a night out with beau Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave her all-black ensemble a fierce spin, courtesy of a leopard-print moto jacket, cat-eye shades, and a black choker.
