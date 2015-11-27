Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 27, 2015
1. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen continued her chic maternity style streak with another street-chic look, which featured a tie-neck floral-print dress and a sleek camel coat that she accessorized with aviators, a black cross-body, and gray booties.
-
November 27, 2015
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Street-style pro Rosie Huntington-Whiteley perfected her jet-setting style with a gray jacquard Iro wrap coat layered over a gray top and coated navy skinnies. The finishing touches? Black shades, gold hoops, a black holdall, and open-toe heeled booties.
-
November 27, 2015
3. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts was snapped out and about giving her wild leopard-print Coach coat a preppy spin with a black fur snood, a simple gray top and black pants, her darling pale pink Kate Spade New York hatbox handbag, and patent black Vince Camuto penny loafers.
November 27, 20151 of 3
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen continued her chic maternity style streak with another street-chic look, which featured a tie-neck floral-print dress and a sleek camel coat that she accessorized with aviators, a black cross-body, and gray booties.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM