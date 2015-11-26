Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 26, 2015
1. Blake Lively
Only the likes of Blake Lively could pull off a look brimming with color, texture, and patterns. She coupled a textured mustard yellow top with a pair of black shorts that she cold-proof with patterned tights, a rainbow-hued toggle coat, a red top-handle purse (that matched her bold lip) and black knee-high suede boots.
-
November 26, 2015
2. Rihanna
Rihanna was snapped en route to a party in a silky black top with high-waist distressed denim that she topped with a luxe fur-accented camel coat, layers of gold necklaces, and black lace booties.
-
November 26, 2015
3. Kendall Jenner
For a lunch and shopping date with Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner stuck with a soft color palette, featuring a peach blouse and a powder pink mini that she styled with delicate jewelry, a mini taupe Balenciaga purse, round aviators, and nude midi boots.
November 26, 20151 of 3
Blake Lively
Only the likes of Blake Lively could pull off a look brimming with color, texture, and patterns. She coupled a textured mustard yellow top with a pair of black shorts that she cold-proof with patterned tights, a rainbow-hued toggle coat, a red top-handle purse (that matched her bold lip) and black knee-high suede boots.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM