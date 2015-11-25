Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 25, 2015
1. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen went for a minimalist approach for the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nomination Press Conference, selecting super-sleek white separates (with unfinished hems) that she styled with an assortment of delicate jewelry pieces and navy pumps.
-
November 25, 2015
2. Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet worked her curves at the Longines Dinner in London, smoldering in a deep-V skin-clinging black gown that she styled with nothing else except for a Longines timepiece.
-
November 25, 2015
3. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung delivered another one of her on-point looks with a black ruffled lace tie-neck top and pretty floral-print ankle-grazing skirt, with classic black pumps.
-
November 25, 2015
4. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts brought out her girly side for the Donate a Photo Holiday Kick-Off Event in a sweet pleated Thakoon LWD treated to a floral motif, complete with beaded Wolford tights, and open-toe ankle-strap sandals.
-
November 25, 2015
5. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling was a vision at the Hulu holiday party in a blush rose-printed fit-and-flared number that she coupled with dainty jewelry and silver accessories.
