Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 24, 2015
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham delivered another one of her impeccable looks as she hit the 2015 British Fashion Awards in sleek black tuxedo suit separates with satin lapels and stripes down each leg. She styled them with a simple black top underneath and black pumps.
-
November 24, 2015
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss struck a pose at the 2015 British Fashion Awards in an exquisite gunmetal lace embellished Chanel creation that she styled with a single Atelier Swarovski bracelet, a Chanel box clutch, and black pumps.
-
November 24, 2015
3. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga shined bright at the 2015 British Fashion Awards in a red Tom Ford column embroidered with honeycomb paillettes, which carried over to her sheer gloves. Bulgari diamond earrings, a ruby Bulgari clutch, and siren red Giuseppe Zanotti platform peep-toes completed her look.
-
November 24, 2015
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth had a Cinderella moment on the red carpet, turning heads at the 2015 British Fashion Awards in a Victorian-inspired sheer powder blue Erdem creation. She picked up on the contrast of her black tie-neck detail and carried it over to her accessories by way of her black clutch and pointy-toe Mary Janes.
-
November 24, 2015
5. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander got winter white right at the Washington, DC premiere of The Danish Girl in a peplum top and matching culottes, both by Victoria Beckham, complete with a Louis Vuitton cross-body and neutral lace-up Aquazzura pumps.
