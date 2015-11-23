Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 23, 2015
1. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande accepted her 2015 American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist in a flirty strapless floral embroidered Giambattista Valli Haute Couture peplum number, complete with a Lydia Courteille ring and bejeweled strappy sandals.
-
November 23, 2015
2. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman was statuesque at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in a Victorian-inspired high-neck silk white lace dove embroidered Alexander McQueen paneled gown that she styled with a lace cuff and Salvatore Ferragamo lace-up heels.
-
November 23, 2015
3. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle turned heads at The Danish Girl premiere in a pretty berry floral-print shell silk satin Prabal Gurung sheath that she accessorized with gold sculptural earrings, a silver timepiece, a maroon clutch, and nude criss-cross sandals.
-
November 23, 2015
4. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander swept onto the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Danish Girl in a floral-embroidered gray Louis Vuitton gown with a white mesh bodice, zipper detailing, and leather lining. The finishing touches? Jewelry by EF Collection and Ana Khouri.
-
November 23, 2015
5. Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson was positively angelic at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in a white princess-worthy crystal-encrusted Reem Acra creation.
November 23, 20151 of 5
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande accepted her 2015 American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist in a flirty strapless floral embroidered Giambattista Valli Haute Couture peplum number, complete with a Lydia Courteille ring and bejeweled strappy sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM