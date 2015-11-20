Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 20, 2015
1. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes hosted a celebration in honor of designer Zac Posen wearing a crisp white blazer and a pair of culottes with an exaggerated wide-leg silhouette, both by Zac Posen, complete with a delicate necklace and neutral bow-topped suede pumps.
November 20, 2015
2. Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson made a statement at the LA premiere of Creed—she wore a sheer black Valentino creation with tiered tulle sleeves and decorated all over with gold-rimmed plated triangles, accessorizing with gold crystal-encrusted Swarovski clutch and black sandals.
November 20, 2015
3. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson celebrated the opening of the Michael Kors flagship store in Japan in a romantic sheer red tiered Michael Kors Collection gown that she toughened up with a wide black leather belt, an Ana Khouri diamond ear cuff, and black strappy heels.
November 20, 2015
4. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington got graphic at the Inaugural Stylemakers’ Event with a nautical-inspired off-shoulder top and matching full midi-length skirt, both by Saloni, that she styled with Anita Ko jewelry and chevron-print Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
November 20, 2015
5. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana worked her curves at the 16th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in a sleek black off-shoulder figure-flattering Roland Mouret dress with a tiered ruffled sheer hemline. She completed her look with nothing else save for a pair of black ankle-strap pumps.
