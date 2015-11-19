Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 19, 2015
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence ended her Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 promo tour on an incredibly sexy note—she opted for a racy plunging black Schiaparelli Couture gown that revealed a lace-trimmed bralet underneath. Eva Fehren jewelry and a vampy lip rounded out her alluring look.
-
November 19, 2015
2. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson was on fire at the Campari Calendar 2016 Launch in a plunging fiery-red beaded Naeem Khan jumpsuit, complete with a selection of statement-making jewelry.
-
November 19, 2015
3. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston celebrated the launch of Barneys New York XO Jennifer Meyer Ready-to-Wear Collection in a playful black number that featured cool twisted knots at the neckline, waist and hemline. She styled her look a gold bangle and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
November 19, 2015
4. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde was perfectly rosy at the Revlon Love Is On Million Dollar Challenge in a sleeveless white high-low A.W.A.K.E. number with a dramatic rose as its primary focal point. A bold red lip and white Stuart Weitzman sandals served as the finishing touches.
-
November 19, 2015
5. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore shimmered at New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 in a Chanel Haute Couture tunic-skirt set blanketed in emerald sequins. Her shoe of choice? A pair of black ankle-cuff sandals.
November 19, 20151 of 5
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence ended her Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 promo tour on an incredibly sexy note—she opted for a racy plunging black Schiaparelli Couture gown that revealed a lace-trimmed bralet underneath. Eva Fehren jewelry and a vampy lip rounded out her alluring look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM