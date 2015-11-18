Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 18, 2015
1. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger stood out at the Museum of Modern Art’s 8th Annual Film Benefit Honoring Cate Blanchett in a wispy white-and-blue organza collared Chanel number that she styled with Chanel Fine Jewelry, a Chanel clutch, and silver Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
November 18, 2015
2. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett was honored at the Museum of Modern Art’s 8th Annual Film Benefit, and she selected an exquisitely embellished black sheer tulle-and-taffeta Chanel Couture gown, with classic black pumps, for the occasion.
November 18, 2015
3. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde worked the sheer fashion trend at the 3rd Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala with a black silk and georgette buttoned-down Michael Kors Collection gown that revealed pleats of black Chantilly lace. She accessorized with a metallic gold clutch and black satin Brian Atwood peep-toes.
November 18, 2015
4. Rooney Mara
At the Museum of Modern Art’s 8th Annual Film Benefit, Rooney Mara once again smoldered in a racy black sheer lace Givenchy number that revealed a black bodysuit underneath. A bold red lip and ankle-strap heels completed her look.
November 18, 2015
5. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt shimmered at the HFPA and InStyle’s 2016 Golden Globe Award Season celebration in an extravagantly decorated collared Marc Jacobs number, complete with Graziela Gems jewelry and black ankle-strap sandals.
