Look of the Day
November 17, 2015
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence continued her fashionable streak for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 promo tour with a breathtaking illusion-paneled embellished off-white silk cadi Dior evening gown, with Graziela Gems jewelry, for the Los Angeles premiere.
November 17, 2015
2. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks shimmered at the LA premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 in an attention-grabbing sequin striped Dolce & Gabbana column. She scaled back on statement accessories and went for onyx Irene Neuwirth studs and a simple black clutch.
November 17, 2015
3. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara smoldered at the New York premiere of Carol in an organza bustier and flared top by Chanel Haute Couture, both embroidered with black matte sequins. She styled her look with a Chanel Fine Jewelry Patent ring and patent black slingbacks.
November 17, 2015
4. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett pulled off an unexpected color—chartreuse green—like a pro at the New York premiere of Carol. She wore a drape-effect Lanvin dress with a jewel buckle, nude panels, and raw seams. The finishing touches? Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and nude strappy sandals.
November 17, 2015
5. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr got into the spirit at the Swarovski Star Rising Ceremony at the 2015 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in an embroidered navy asymmetric knit crop top and fluted pinstripe skirt, both by Peter Pilotto, accessorizing with a selection of Swarovski pieces and cherry red pumps.
