Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 16, 2015
1. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was honored at the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala with the Giving Tree Award, and she selected a sweeping black sheer Giambattista Valli Haute Couture tulle ball gown with pink petal appliques with Neil Lane diamond earrings for the occasion.
-
November 16, 2015
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba lit up the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala in a sunny yellow criss-cross Giambattista Valli halter gown that she styled with drop earrings and a gold mirrored Lee Savage clutch.
-
November 16, 2015
3. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel made an entrance at the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala in the sweetest way possible—with a pale pink off-shoulder sculptural Monse creation that she styled with sapphire Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a navy clutch.
-
November 16, 2015
4. Gwen Stefani
At the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala, Gwen Stefani gave her black one-shoulder, laser-cut floral peplum Marchesa dress a dose of trademark edge with a pair of black fishnets, an eclectic stack of jewelry (courtesy of Nigaam, EFFY Jewelry, and Norman Silverman), a sleek chain-strap clutch, and swirled Swarovski-embellished mesh Rene Caovilla pumps.
-
November 16, 2015
5. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett eschewed dresses for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 7th Annual Governors Awards and opted for a black satin sculpted top and velvet pants, complete with gold cuffs on each wrist and velvet cut-out Casadei heels.
